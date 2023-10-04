"Sau baari baata chuke hain": Babar Azam's witty reply to Shastri's Biryani question

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave a witty reply to former cricketer Ravi Shastri's question, "How was the biryani in Hyderabad?"

During the World Cup Captains' Day press conference, skippers of all participating nations came together and talked about what to expect in the star-studded tournament.

As the event progressed, Shastri asked Babar about his views on the biryani in Hyderabad. To which Babar quipped: "Sau baari baata chuke hain (have answered it 100 times)."

Earlier in the day the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on Instagram in which Babar gave his verdict on Hyderabad Biriyani. "It is the specialty. The Hyderabadi Biryani! And I think it is an 8 out of 10! It is slightly spicy though."

Babar also talked about the warm welcome the Pakistan team received after their arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

"We received good hospitality, and we were not expecting this, but I think the way people responded to us, everyone enjoyed it. We are here for a week in Hyderabad, so we do not feel like we are in India; it was like we are at home. We enjoyed and had a lot of fun. It's good, and I think it's a golden opportunity for everyone to give 100 per cent and enjoy the tournament," Babar added.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

They played two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia and ended up losing both of them.

Pakistan World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

