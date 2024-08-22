Saud Shakeel completes 1,000 Test runs, continues fine run with century against Bangladesh

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 22 : Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the joint-fastest batter for his country to reach the milestone.

Shakeel accomplished this feat in the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi.

In the first innings, Shakeel smashed 141 in 261 balls. His composed knock consisted of nine well-placed fours and runs came at a strike rate of 54.02.

Now, in 20 innings, Shakeel has completed his 1,000 runs in Tests, equalling batter Saeed Ahmed's record to become the joint-fastest Pakistan batter to reach the milestone. Both have completed this milestone in 11 Tests and 20 innings.

In 11 Tests and 20 innings, Shakeel has scored 1,108 runs at an average of 65.17, with best score of 208*. He has scored three centuries and six fifties in his brief, but an extremely promising Test career so far.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first. After Pakistan struggled at 16/3 with the loss of their top order, including skipper Babar Azam for a duck, Saim Ayub (56 in 98 balls, with four boundaries and a six) provided support to Shakeel in bringing Pakistan back on track with a 98 run partnership. Then a 240-run partnership with Mohammed Rizwan (171* in 239 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and a cameo from Shaheen Shah Afridi (29* in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Pakistan to a big score of 448/6.

Hasan Mahmud (2/70) and Shoriful Islam (2/77) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh, who have to overcome this big trail in order to stay alive in the match.

Pakistan will take on England, West Indies, and South Africa in the upcoming months for their upcoming Test matches.

Currently, Pakistan is placed at number six in the ICC World Test Championship table.

