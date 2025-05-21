Saurashtra Cricket Association announces Pro T20 League

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 21 : The Saurashtra Cricket Association announced the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, a franchise-based premier cricketing event set to showcase the finest cricketing talent from the region in a high-energy format.

With a "Bigger and better" tagline, the tournament promises to deliver bigger thrills, broader participation, and a truly professional T20 cricketing experience, right here at the renowned Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

"We're taking a big leap forward. It is time to reimagine the Premier League of the Saurashtra Cricket Association for a new era. With franchises stepping in, the Saurashtra Pro T20 League will offer a bigger platform for our talented cricketers and a richer experience for fans. Saurashtra Pro T20 League is more than just a tournamentit is a platform to recognise and nurture cricketing talents from Saurashtra," said Jaydev Shah, President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, according to a SCA release.

"We are confident it will inspire this and next generations of cricketers from the region of Saurashtra & Kutch while delivering world-class Cricket to fans. Saurashtra Cricket Association is committed to the Game of Cricket. Saurashtra Pro T20 League will be a feather in the cap of SCA and shall ignite the passion for this format in remarkable cricketers of the region. This is cricket in Saurashtra, elevated," he added.

The league promises to be a celebration of cricket, excitement, and competitive spirit, bringing together top players, emerging stars, and passionate fans under one banner. With fast-paced matches, high-quality performances, and unforgettable moments, Saurashtra Pro T20 League aims to become a landmark sporting event in the region, the release said.

"We're committed towards the cause of Cricket of Saurashtra and Kutch and are always trying to give the best possible to our players and fans. Saurashtra Pro T20 League will also provide an excellent opportunity for corporate houses to get involved and work closely with the Association to take Saurashtra Cricket to greater heights of success," Jayveer Shah, Chairman, Saurashtra Pro T20 League, added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor