Schedule announced for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

Dubai [UAE], August 18 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match schedule on Sunday for the upcoming ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

Sixteen teams from around the world will take part in the 41-match event where the future stars of women's cricket will announce themselves over 15 days of competition from 18 January to 2 February 2025. Over and above these exciting matches will be 16 warm-up fixtures played from 13 to 16 January, in preparation for the main event, as per the ICC.

The second edition of this exciting tournament comes on the back of a successful inauguration in South Africa in 2023 where India beat England by seven wickets in a thrilling final to be crowned the first-ever winners. It will also be the hosts, Malaysia's first appearance in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup as well as Samoa's first appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

The teams will be split into four Groups of four teams each.

Group A - India (A1), West Indies (A2), Sri Lanka (A3) and Malaysia (A4), playing at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor.

Group B - England (B1), Pakistan (B2), Ireland (B3) and USA (B4) playing at Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy (JCA Oval), Johor.

Group C - New Zealand (C1), South Africa (C2), Africa's Qualifier (C3) and Samoa (C4) and playing at Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak.

Group D - Australia (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Asia's Qualifier (D3) and Scotland (D4) and playing at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

The excitement begins with a triple header on 18 January. In Johor, England takes on Ireland and Pakistan goes up against the USA in Group B. Samoa faces Africa's Qualifier, New Zealand goes up against South Africa in the Group C clashes at Sarawak, and Australia goes head-to-head against Scotland and Bangladesh takes on Asia's Qualifier in Group D's fixtures at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

Reigning champions, India will play West Indies on 19 January, with hosts Malaysia facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day at Bayuemas Oval.

The format will see teams progressing from the Group stages to enter the Super Six stage starting on 25 January, where two groups of six teams will compete to determine the semi-finalists and the subsequent finalists. If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play Semi-Final 2, which will take place on January 31, as per the ICC.

Fixtures:

January 18: Australia v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January, 19: India v West Indies, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

Januray 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six - B2 v C3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - B1 v C2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six - A3 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - C1 v B3, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six - A2 v D3, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six - A1 v D2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six - B1 v C3, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A3 v D2, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six - C1 v B2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A1 v D3, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six - C2 v B3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six - A2 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semi-Final 1, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semi-Final 2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval.

