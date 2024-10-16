Schedule for Ashes 2025-26 revealed, Perth to host series opener from November 21

Melbourne [Australia], October 16 : Cricket Australia on Wednesday unveiled the schedule for the 2025-26 Ashes series at home, with Perth all set to host the opening clash of the intense Australia-England rivalry from November 21 onwards.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Gabba at Brisbane will be hosting the second Test, a day-night, pink-ball affair, from December 4 onwards, while the iconic Adelaide Oval will become witness to yet another part of this new chapter of cricket's greatest rivalry during the third Test.

The third Test will be the 'pre-Christmas' Test, building up the anticipation and excitement for the next two Tests, the Boxing Day Test, the fourth match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26 onwards and the New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 4 onwards, which will be the final match of the series.

Before this, Adelaide had been the home of day-night Test cricket in Australia, with the first game in 2015 and has hosted two previous Ashes day-nighest Tests back in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 series. The Gabba had hosted three day-night Tests before, including West Indies' famous win earlier this year in January

But the South Australian government and Cricket Australia, were interested in giving Adelaide a marquee holiday Test match slot given the match's popularity from a tourism standpoint.

It will also be the first time Brisbane has not hosted an Ashes series opener since 1982-83, when Perth hosted the first Test and the second Test was played at Brisbane.

The future of Gabba stadium has been left clouded as there is uncertainty over its redevelopment plans for the 2032 Olympics. There is a good chance that the Ashes 2025-26 Gabba Test is the last Test at the stadium as there are no Tests scheduled there for 2026-27 and beyond. The stadium will not be usable by 2030 in its current state.

"The 2025-26 Ashes dates align with our recently released seven-year international schedule and we are grateful for the support state and territory governments are providing to enhance and grow our major events," CA's executive general manager of events and operations, Joel Morrison, said in Perth as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"The history and excitement of the Ashes make it one of the world's most iconic sporting events and we are delighted this fierce and electrifying rivalry will extend over two summers in 2025 - commencing with CommBank women's Ashes this summer, which includes the historic MCG day-night Test and culminates in the men's Ashes next summer."

"We have been inundated with requests from fans around the world wanting to travel to Australia and attend the 2025-26 Ashes series and we urge everyone to register with the Australian Cricket Family for priority access to tickets or visit the CA Travel Office to book in their travel," he concluded.

The prestigious Ashes urn currently stays with Australia, following a thrilling draw of 2-2 between both arch-rivals in a five-match series held in UK last year.

