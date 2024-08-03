Schedule of inaugural Legends Intercontinental League announced

New Delhi [India], August 3 : The schedule for the inaugural edition of the Legends Intercontinental (LIT20) league was announced on Saturday.

The league will take place from August 18 to August 30, 2024. The inaugural edition of this tournament will bring together elite teams and players representing different regions and promises a captivating spectacle for cricket fans, a LIT20 release said.

The competition will have seven teams competing for the coveted trophy: Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions, and Caribbean Vikings.

Taking place in a round-robin format, the top four teams at the end of the round will move on to the knockout stage, the release said.

There will be 24 matches in total, with two games played each day. Indo Kings will kickstart the mega extravaganza against the Asian Avengers, while the final league stage game will be played between the Trans-Tasman Titans and the African Lions on August 28. The semi-finals will be on August 29, and the final will be on August 30.

"The Legends Intercontinental T20 is more than just a tournament; it is a celebration of cricket's global spirit. We are excited to see these talented players showcase their skills and bring joy to fans worldwide. This tournament is a platform for legends to not only relive their glory days but also to inspire the next generation of cricketers. Now, we can't wait for the action to begin," Arun Pandey, Chairman & COO of LIT20.

