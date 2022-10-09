“Scoring runs but not getting a chance,” Prithvi Shaw expresses his disappointment over India snub for SA series

BCCI announced Team India’s 16-member squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa at home.With senior players already in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selectors picked quite a few in the ODI squad, including Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi.

However, Prithvi Shaw's name didn’t feature in the list which also included the likes of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar. Shaw, 22, last played for India during the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in 2021. Despite scoring truckloads of runs in domestic cricket, the right-hander is failing to make a cut even in India’s second-string side lately. Amid his snub, Prithvi Shaw on Friday (October 7) expressed disappointment in interview with MID Day.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they (national selectors) feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark," Shaw was quoted as saying.

Shaw, who last played for India during the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July last year, further revealed that he has shed seven-eight kilos of in the last couple of months and is not touching Chinese food, sweets and cold drinks anymore."I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now," added the right-handed batter. Shawon will now be aiming for a national comeback through playing for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting from Monday. Mumbai are placed in Group A of the T20 competition alongside Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha, playing all of their league matches in Rajkot.