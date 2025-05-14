Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce becomes ICC Women's Player of the Month for April

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for April 2025 for her outstanding performance during the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

The 27-year-old all-rounder beat Pakistan's Fatima Sana and West Indies' Hayley Matthews both team captains and top performers to win the monthly honour, as per ICC's official website.

Bryce was named Player of the Tournament at the Qualifiers after scoring the most runs. She finished with 293 runs in five matches, with an impressive average of 73.25. Her tally included a century and two half-centuries.

Her best performance came in a match against Ireland, where she scored an unbeaten 131 runs off 137 balls the highest individual score in the tournament.

"It's a real honour to win this award," Bryce said. "Knowing that it's being voted for by the global cricket community makes it that extra bit special; even just to be nominated alongside two players of the stature of Fatima Sana and Hayley Matthews, who both had fantastic tournaments themselves, was amazing."

Bryce also contributed with the ball, taking six wickets during the tournament. While Scotland did not qualify for the World Cup to be held in India later this year, they had a strong start with a memorable win against the West Indies.

Reflecting on the tournament, Bryce said, "The World Cup Qualifier was a fantastic competition for our Scotland team. The way that we played our cricket and developed and grew in a format that we've not played a huge amount of together was great to see, and it was terrific to have a lot of different players standing up and taking charge of the game at various moments."

She added, "Across the board during the entire tournament in Pakistan, the standard of cricket was brilliant, and all the games were close. It was a wonderful tournament to be a part of, and hopefully, we'll have more opportunities to build on the momentum we created there."

Scotland finished fourth in the standings with four points from five games.

