Scotland's Charlie Cassell scripts history, picks best figures on ODI debut

Dundee [Scotland], July 22 : Scotland pacer Charlie Cassell broke the record for the best bowling figures on ODI debut during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 against Oman on Monday.

Cassell left the Oman batters speechless with his precise line and length throughout the game. He registered figures of 7/21 in his 5.4-over spell at Forthill Cricket Ground.

Previously, the record was held by South African quick Kagiso Rabada, who stunned Bangladesh batters with his figures of 6/16 on his ODI debut in July 2015.

Cassell was included in the Scotland squad as a replacement for fast bowler Chris Sole, who was unavailable for the match due to personal reasons.

In his spell, he bamboozled Oman batters, and his heroics forced the visitors to fold on 91 in 21. overs.

"You've come back from a huge setback, with that massive injury you had that put you out for a year and a bit. Just to see your resilience coming back, getting back on the park, and just love watching what you do at Forfs [Forfashire], and just the way how you hold yourself is incredible," Scotland captain Richie Berrington said when presenting Cassell with his cap before the game against Oman, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

He made his ODI debut by picking up two consecutive wickets on his first two balls. He trapped Zeeshan Maqsood in front of the stumps and then castled Ayan Khan for a golden duck. He missed the opportunity to pick up a hat-trick, but on the fourth ball, he sent Khalid Kail back to the dressing room.

Mehran Khan took his fifth wicket of the game. After Pratik Athavale's dismissal, he joined Rabada and the West Indies' Fidel Edwards to achieve the feat of taking six wickets on an ODI debut.

The moment Bilal Khan was caught behind following which Cassell broke the record for best figures in an ODI match on debut.

