Scott Boland continues rampaging form, completes 50 Test wickets for Australia

Sydney [Australia], January 3 : Australian pacer Scott Boland continued his rampaging form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, completing his 50 Test wickets on Friday.

Boland reached this milestone during his side's fifth and final Test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Boland was exceptional in the first innings, removing four players for just 31 runs in his 20 wickets at an economy rate of 1.60. He got scalps of dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy and troubled the batting line-up with his impeccable lines and lengths.

He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the series so far, with 15 scalps in three matches at a brilliant average of 15.46, with best figures of 4/31. He has taken the prized scalp of Virat three times in the series and troubled him with the outside off-stump length.

In 13 matches, Boland has taken 50 wickets at a sub-20 average of 18.88, with best figures of 6/7. His record in home conditions remains incredible, with 43 scalps in nine matches at an average of 13.34 and best figures of 6/7.

Against India in five Tests, Boland has taken 20 wickets at an average of 18.55, with best figures of 4/31.

At the age of 35 years and 267 days, he is the oldest seamer to get to 50 Test wickets since New Zealand's Bevan Congdon (37y 10d) reached the milestone in February 1975.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

