Scott Edwards' half century powers Netherlands to 229 against Bangladesh in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 : Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards' half-century took the Dutch side to 229 against Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

However, the Bangladesh bowling attack displayed a stunning performance to restrict the Netherlands to 229 runs. After the Dutch side lost early wickets against the Bengal Tigers, Wesley Barresi (41) got hold of the inning. On the other hand, Edwards (68) got the upper hand on the Bangladesh bowling attack and scored his half-century.

Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam scalped two wickets each in the game to keep a check on the run rate.

Before the start of the game, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first.

Taskin Ahmed made the first breakthrough for Bangladesh after he dismissed Vikramjit Singh in the 1.4 overs for three runs (NED 3-1). The other Dutch opener Max ODowd went for a duck after Shoriful Islam bagged his wicket in the 2.2 overs (NED 4-2).

In the first powerplay, the Netherlands scored 47 runs and Bangladesh bagged two wickets.

Wesley Barresi scored 41 runs from 41 balls but had to leave the crease after Mustafizur dismissed him in the 13.4 overs (NED 63-3).

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan removed Colin Ackermann for 15 runs from 33 balls in the 14.4 overs (NED 63-4).

Bas de Leede too couldn't lead the Dutch side after Taskin Ahmed picked his wicket in the 26.6 overs for 17 runs (NED 107-5).

In the 25.2 overs, the Dutch side crossed the 100 runs mark after playing 152 balls. In the 38.2 overs, Scott Edwards' side reached the 150-run mark after playing 230 balls.

After playing six fours, Scott Edwards had to leave the crease after Mustafizur bagged his wicket in the 44.3 overs (NED 185-6).

In the second powerplay, the Netherlands made 108 runs. The Bengal Tigers picked up three wickets in the first inning.

Sybrand Engelbrecht played a 35-run knock but Sybrand Engelbrecht picked his wicket in the 45.1 overs (NED 185-7).

Shariz Ahmad was run out in the 47.1 overs after scoring six runs (NED 194-8).

Shoriful Islam picked his second wicket of the game after dismissing Aryan Dutt for nine runs in the 48.5 overs (NED 212-9).

In the 47.4 overs, the Dutch side crossed the 200-run mark after 286 balls. On the other hand, Bangladesh gave 12 extras.

In the 49.6 overs, Paul van Meekeren was dismissed by Mahedi Hasan for a duck (NED 229-10)

Mustafizur Rahman led the Bangladesh bowling attack after he bagged two wickets in his 10-over spell and gave away 36 runs. Shakib picked just one wicket.

Bangladesh needs to make 230 runs to win the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor