"Scouting system backed by player development policy": Mahanaryaman Scindia outlines MPL's initiatives, vision

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh League, Mahanaryaman Scindia, has outlined MPL's vision and initiatives, including a player development policy, aimed at boosting grassroots cricket in the state.

From securing job opportunities for players to launching women's teams and integrating technology, the league is steadily positioning itself as one of the most forward-thinking state-level cricket tournaments in India.

"The first area is job security," Scindia told ANI.

"When you look at sports today, it is an extremely competitive environment. Coming from a sports background, I know how hard it is to balance your work and passion, which is sport. Creating job security is the first fundamental area that we worked on," he added.

Through strategic partnerships with franchise owners and sponsors, MPL ensures athletes receive employment support alongside their cricketing journey.

"We make sure that everybody pledges a certain number of jobs to sportspersons," he noted.

Scindia also highlighted MPL's unique approach to talent identification.

"We are one of the few leagues, or rather the only league, in the country that has a scouting system backed by a player development policy," he explained.

Each franchise is required to scout and develop two unregistered players annually, providing them with access to health care, nutrition, and skill enhancement.

"In the following year, they get launched in the MPL," he said.

Taking another major step forward, the league introduced three women's teams this season.

"This year we launched three women's teams. It's one of the only leagues in the country with any women's teams. Next year, we plan to launch three more," Scindia revealed.

He underlined MPL's commitment to branding and modernization.

"Creating a brand and integrating technology is, of course, a major focus," he said.

