Sean Williams released from Zimbabwe squad for T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, Clive Madande named replacement

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Zimbabwe cricket team has made a change to their squad for the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final, releasing 39-year-old batsman Sean Williams for personal reasons.

Clive Madande, a 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman with 463 runs in 39 matches in T20I, has been named as his replacement.

Williams, a seasoned player with 1,805 runs in 85 T20 matches for Zimbabwe, won't feature in the tournament. The tournament, featuring eight teams, offers two spots for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Zimbabwe, the host of the Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final, kicked off their campaign with a thrilling five-wicket win over Uganda. The Zimbabwe bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, shone with three wickets each, restricting Uganda to 152/9. In response, Brian Bennett's explosive 72 off 44 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes, led Zimbabwe to a comfortable victory with 15 balls to spare, reaching 157/5 in 17.3 overs.

Notably, Williams didn't participate in the match.

Eight teams - Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe - are participating in the tournament, from which the top two teams will qualify for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February and March 2026.

Earlier this year, Williams etched his name in the history book after hammering his sixth Test hundred on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa.

Williams was Zimbabwe's driving force with the bat in response to South Africa's daunting 418/9 declaration in the first innings. Williams levelled with Brendon Taylor and Grant Flower for the record of the second-highest Test century for Zimbabwe, who boast six hundreds each. Andy Flower sits at the top with 12 Test centuries for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe squad for T20 World Cup Africa Region Final

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

