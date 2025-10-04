Second Unofficial One-Day: Tilak's 94 goes in vain as Australia A blow away India A to level series 1-1

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 : Australia A trounced India A with a nine-wicket victory (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed unofficial One-Day to level the three-match series at 1-1 at Green Park in Kanpur on Friday.

Mackenzie Harvey and Cooper Connolly were the prime architects of India A's downfall. They adopted a belligerent approach and added 103 runs in a mere 59 deliveries for the second wicket to blow the hosts away.

India A opted to bat first after winning the toss and succumbed to 246. Tilak Varma top-scored with 94, while tail-enders Harshit Rana (21), Ravi Bishnoi (26) and Arshdeep Singh (10*) chipped in with valuable contributions to drive India's scoreboard.

Abhishek Sharma, who replaced last match's centurion Priyansh Arya, holed out to Will Sutherland off Jack Edwards and returned with a golden duck in the second over. The series opener match-winners, Prabhsimran Singh (1) and captain Shreyas Iyer (8), perished early on, leaving India threadbare on 17/3.

Tilak and Riyan Parag came to India A's rescue, adding 101 runs. Parag was the aggressor among the duo, with Tilak focusing on anchoring the innings. Parag struck 58 off 54 before Sutherland had him caught, which initiated another mini-collapse. India A lost three wickets for 18 runs, leaving them in complete turmoil.

While Tilak took his time, Harshit came in and played a swift cameo in the 33-run stand. Yudhvir Singh soon returned on (4), and Ravi Bishnoi arrived at the crease to add the much-needed impetus. Tilak kept the scoreboard ticking before Jack Edwards removed him in the 46th over to complete his four-wicket haul and bundle out India on 246.

Incessant rain arrived during Australia A's chase of 5.5 overs and caused a lengthy delay. The chase eventually resumed with the target revised to 160 in 25 overs. The tourists accomplished it in just 16.4 overs, with Harvey cracking 70* off 49 balls while Connolly hammered 50* off 31. The series decider will take place on Sunday at the same venue.

