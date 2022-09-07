Sehwag's Gujarat Giants to face Gambhir's India Capitals in Season Opener of Legends League Cricket

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) is all set to kick off with a battle between former India openers when India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir and Gujarat Giants' Virender Sehwag square off against each other on September 17.

The 20 days long league starts on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with a benefit match being played between India Maharajas and World Giants on September 16.

The action will shift to Lucknow next, where Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings on September 18.

Legends League Cricket will feature these four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage. There will be four rest days in between the matches.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5.

However, the loser of the Qualifiers will get another bite of the cherry. But they must fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to clinch a place in the final.

The team that finishes fourth after the league stage will be eliminated.

The fans will have an opportunity to watch mouth-watering clashes like Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson vs Virender Sehwag, and Shane Watson vs Muttiah Muralitharan among others.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm except the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25 which will have a 4 PM start along with Qualifier 1 which is slated too for an early start.

The league stages will be held across five venues -- Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur -- with the first qualifier slated to be held in Jodhpur. The venue for Qualifier 2 and the finale will be announced soon.

Legends League Cricket has announced that India's leading entertainment destination, BookMyShow has been appointed as the exclusive ticketing partner for its upcoming season.

Earlier, former India Skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed his inability to actively participate as a cricketer in the Legends League Cricket Benefit Match however, he will be extending all his support while Indian Maharajas face the World XI in a clash on September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor