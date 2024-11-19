"Self-belief matters the most": Jasprit Bumrah ahead of BGT series against Australia

Perth [Australia], November 19 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, top India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that self-belief matters the most in any conditions.

As India tours Australia, one of the stars that will intrigue throughout the series is Bumrah. Tasked with a mission to help India reach the ICC World Test Championship final for the third successive time despite a humiliating series loss to New Zealand at home, all eyes will be on the star pacer as India's 'golden arm' makes the most of the most difficult things happen, just when they look impossible.

Speaking to 7Cricket, Bumrah who would lead his side in the first Test, said that Team India are banking on self-belief and they are having the conversation in the team.

"Self-belief matters the most in any condition. That is what we are banking on and that is the conversation we are having in our team. When you focus on yourself and focus on your preparation, then that puts you in a great position and everything else will take care of itself," Bumrah said.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

