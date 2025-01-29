Semifinal line-up confirmed for ICC U19 Women's T20 WC 2025

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 29 : The fixtures for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 have been confirmed with defending champions India playing against England on Friday.

While South Africa will take on Australia in the first semi-final on Friday itself, as the ICC announced the dates, times and venues for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Both matches will take place at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, with the first semi-final between South Africa and Australia to commence at 10:30 AM local time and the second semi-final between India and England to start four hours later at 2:30 PM local, as per ICC.

The winners of both semi-finals will then meet in the final at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 2, from 2:30 PM local time.

India and South Africa topped their respective groups without a loss, with India winning all their four matches in Group 1 and getting eight points, whereas South Africa won three matches and one ended in a no-result, giving them seven points.

Australia ended in second place in Group 1 with three wins and a loss, giving them six points, while England ended at number two with two wins and two no results, giving them six points.

The highest run-getter in the tournament is GV Trisha, with 230 runs in five matches at an average of 76.66, with a strike rate of 155.40, with a century to her name. Her best score is 110*.

The top-wicket-taker is also from India, with spinner Vaishnavi Sharma having taken 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 2.33, with best figures of 5/5.

