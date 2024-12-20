"Senior Players Raised Concerns": MCA Official Reveals Troubling Details About Prithvi Shaw's Behavior

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) dismissed Prithvi Shaw's emotional social media outburst following his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, asserting that the batter's indiscipline and fitness issues have made him "his own enemy." A senior MCA official, speaking anonymously to PTI, revealed that Shaw's lack of fitness and poor attitude compelled the team to "hide" him on the field during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, despite him being part of the title-winning campaign.

"In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him, and he would barely move," the official stated. "Even while batting, he struggled to reach deliveries. His fitness, discipline, and attitude are poor, and there can't be different rules for different players," the official added.Shaw allegedly missed multiple training sessions during the tournament after returning to the team hotel at "six in the morning" following nights out. His behavior has reportedly drawn complaints from senior teammates.

Despite being given a specific fitness program at the MCA Academy after being dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in October, Shaw allegedly failed to comply. "His social media posts won’t influence Mumbai selectors or the MCA," the official asserted. Shaw burst onto the cricket scene with a sensational Test debut in 2018 against the West Indies, scoring a century at just 18. However, he has played only four more Tests since, with his last appearance coming against Australia four years ago. Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign begins with a headline clash against Karnataka on Saturday, set to be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel B Ground in Ahmedabad.



