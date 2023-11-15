"Sensational performance": PM Modi, Jay Shah and BCCI prez hail India's SF win over NZ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Following India's 70-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny lauded the 'Men in Blue' for winning all the games so far with 'authority'.

Shami's seven-wicket haul and Virat Kohli's record 50th ODI century were the highlights as India secured a 70-wicket win over New Zealand in the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

"It has been a tremendous run by the team, winning all the games with such authority. We have played really good cricket and are looking forward to the final now. We definitely have a good chance (to win the Finals)," Binny toldafter the match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate India on their stupendous win.

"Today's semifinal has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!," PM Modi tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also lauded Team India for their win. He said the road to finals has been nothing short of spectacular for the 'Men in Blue'.

He lauded Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami for their valuable performances.

"What a sensational performance by #TeamIndia in the #CWC2023! The road to the finals has been nothing short of spectacular, and our boys have truly shone on the grand stage. Captain @ImRo45 and @ShubmanGill set the perfect foundation, and the legendary @imVkohli

notched up his historic 50th ODI hundred, displaying cricketing prowess like never before! @ShreyasIyer15, with his destructive century, once again proved why he's a force to be reckoned with in power-hitting. The bowling and fielding efforts were equally commendable," Shah posted on X.

"@MdShami11's crucial 7-wicket haul played a pivotal role, and the spinners maintained tight lines throughout the second innings. Special congratulations to Mohammad Shami for reaching his 50th @cricketworldcup wicket, achieving this milestone faster than anyone elsean extraordinary feat! As the nation bursts with pride, all eyes are eagerly set on the 19th of November at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue are just one step away from glory, and with such a stellar display, the hopes are high for bringing the trophy home. Let's rally behind our team and wish them the best for the finals! @BCCI," Shah added in his post.

India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.

Shami became 'Player of the Match' for his spell.

