"Settled nerves in our change room...": NZ skipper lauds Rachin's batting following win over India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Following his side's win over India in the first Test, New Zealand captain Tom Latham lauded Rachin Ravindra and William O'Rourke for their impactful performances and expressed happiness with performance in the second innings with the new ball.

A fine century from Rachin Ravindra and fiery bowling spells from pacers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke outweighed fine knocks from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in the second innings, helping NZ secure their first win over India in 36 years at Bengaluru's M Chinaswammy Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Latham expressed it was a good toss to lose since they wanted to bat first too.

"We put the ball in the right areas and got the results. We knew India would come back at us in the third innings but the bowlers asked nice questions with the second new ball and got us back. The partnership between Rachin and Tim put up ahead when the game was in the balance. He (William) has been fantastic at the international stage. Pace, bounce, ability to move the ball in the air and off the wicket. He was backed up by the veteran Southee and Henry as well. We know the capability Tim had with the bat. Rachi is a young guy, played Test cricket a few years ago and he has slotted into a new role he is not used to. Settled the nerves in our change room with the way he came out and batted today," said Latham.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

