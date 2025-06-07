Seven legendary players to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame event on June 9

Dubai [UAE], June 7 : A total of seven legendary players, five men and two women cricketers, will be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame that will take place on June 9 ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, as per the ICC official website.

The inductions will be part of 'A Day with the Legends', a special event broadcast live across ICC partner networks, giving fans from around the world a chance to watch the cricketing greats being honoured.

The new inductees, who were selected by a panel of ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives, and media representatives, will be honoured with commemorative caps recognising their remarkable contributions to the game.

The event, starting at 4:30 PM BST, will also feature South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Australia skipper Pat Cummins as they preview the highly anticipated World Test Championship Final.

The event will be broadcast live by JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video in Australia, SuperSport in Sub Saharan Africa, Sky TV in New Zealand, Ten Sports and PTV in Pakistan, TV1 MTV (delayed) in Sri Lanka, Criclife and Starzplay in the MENA region, ESPN in the Caribbean, Willow in the USA and Canada, Ariana TV in Afghanistan and Hub Sports 4 in Singapore. It will be available on ICC.tv in the rest of the world.

Speaking about the occasion, ICC Chairman, Jay Shah said as quoted by ICC official website, "Inducting legends into the ICC Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the game's most extraordinary contributors. This accolade is reserved exclusively for those whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport, and each selection is made purely on merit."

"I am confident that fans across the globe will be thrilled to witness this special occasion, as we prepare to welcome seven new inductees into cricket's most distinguished honour roll. With the event serving as the curtain-raiser to the ICC World Test Championship Final, there is much to celebrate and anticipate," he added.

The ICC Hall of Fame recognises legends of the game for their outstanding contributions to cricket and celebrates their achievements.

To date, 115 players have been inducted, with the most recent ceremony held ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Dubai, where Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers and Neetu David were honoured.

