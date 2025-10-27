Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad Ahead of Semi-final vs Australia

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Star opener Shafali Verma has been added to India’s squad as a replacement for injured batter Pratika Rawal ahead of the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia. Rawal suffered an ankle injury during India’s final league match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Verma’s inclusion in a statement. “The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad. Verma was named as a replacement after Rawal was ruled out after sustaining an injury to her right ankle while fielding in the league match against Bangladesh on Sunday,” the ICC said in a release. It remains uncertain whether Verma will be drafted straight into the playing XI.

Rawal sustained the injury while fielding in the 21st over of Bangladesh’s innings at Navi Mumbai. As she chased a shot from Sharmin Akhter at deep midwicket off Deepti Sharma’s bowling, her foot got stuck in the turf, causing her to twist her ankle and fall. She was seen in visible pain and had to leave the field with medical assistance.

Verma was not selected for the current World Cup as the team preferred Rawal to open with Smriti Mandhana. The 21-year-old last played an ODI for India in October 2024 but has featured in India A matches in the 50-over format. She scored 52 against Australia A in Brisbane and 70 against New Zealand A in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Verma has played 29 ODIs, scoring 644 runs at an average of 23. Her tally includes four half-centuries. However, her recent form has been inconsistent, with only 113 runs in her last eight ODIs.

India will face Australia in the semi-final later this week as they aim to reach their first Women’s ODI World Cup final since 2017.