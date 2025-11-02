Shafali Verma Scores Her Fifth ODI Half-Century During India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final (VIDEO)

India Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Scorecard: India opener Shafali Verma struck her fifth One-Day International half-century during the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The 21-year-old from Haryana reached her fifty in 49 balls with five fours and one six. Her previous ODI half-century came during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2022, when she scored an unbeaten 71.

A shot that leaves you going 😯😳🤯



We’re witnessing vintage #ShafaliVerma, delivering on the grandest stage, just when it matters the most! 👏🏻👍🏻

Shafali returned to the ODI team after nearly a year. She was part of the playing XI in the semifinal against Australia, where she scored 10 runs. Her last ODI appearance before that was against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 29, 2024. She replaced Pratika Rawal in the World Cup squad after Rawal was ruled out with an injury sustained during India’s final league match against Bangladesh.

Shafali and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start in the final with a 104-run opening stand off 106 balls. During the partnership, the pair also crossed 1,000 runs together, becoming the 11th Indian duo to reach the milestone.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj hold the record for the most partnership runs for India with 1,978 runs in 56 innings. The highest tally for an opening pair belongs to Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who have 1,799 runs in 23 innings.

Smriti was dismissed for 45 after edging a delivery from Chloe Tryon to the wicketkeeper.