Shah Rukh Khan appointed brand ambassador of ICC World Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of ICC World Cup 2023, and he has already posed with the trophy. The official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council shared a picture of the star and wrote- “It’s nearly here.

India will host the ODI World Cup in 2023 between October 5 and November 19 with ten teams taking part in the prestigious competition. India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 and the Rohit Sharma led side will take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.