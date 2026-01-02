"Shah Rukh Khan should apologise to nation": Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on KKR picking Bangladesh player

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who is the Chief Imam, All India Imam Organisation, has said that Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shah Rukh Khan should apologise to the nation after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in their squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The three-time champions Kolkata acquired right-arm pacer Mustafizur for a massive amount of Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction.

After the IPL auction, there have been repeated violent incidents occured against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Since then, several people have argued that Kolkata's new pick, Mustafizur, should not be included in the IPL.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan should give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and also remove Mustafizur from his team.

"Does Shah Rukh Khan have no information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh?... It is a matter of regret that despite having information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, KKR selected a Bangladeshi player in the IPL auction. Shah Rukh Khan should apologise to the nation...He should also give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh," Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi told ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay had urged KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan to remove the Bangladeshi player from his team before the Bollywood icon became a target. He added that it will also protect India's interests after the Bangladesh cricketer is removed.

"When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger. If there is a Bangladeshi in Shah Rukh Khan's team, before he becomes a major target, we request that Shah Rukh Khan remove the Bangladeshi from his team. This will be for his own good and will also protect India's interests," Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.

Recently, speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL. He added that if KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan didn't remove Bangladesh player (Mustafizur), then he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments.

"Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL... Pakistani and Bangladeshi players should be prohibited. They harbour hatred towards us for the murder of our Hindu brothers and sisters... Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer from his team... If he doesn't do this even after all this uproar, it will prove that, while he lives in this country and earns money here, he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments," he said.

