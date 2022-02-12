Shah Rukh Khan sold to Punjab Kings for 9 crores

Uncapped India all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan was acquired by Punjab Kings for 9 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Shah Rukh took place between a number of teams.

In February 2021, Khan was bought by the Punjab Kings in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut on 12 April 2021 against Rajasthan Royals and scored an unbeaten 6 off 4 balls. He was handed his maiden IPL cap by Chris Gayle.In January 2022, Khan was named as one of two standby players in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their home series against the West Indies

