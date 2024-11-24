Shah Rukh Khan Wanted a Different Team Before KKR: Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi Makes A Suprise Revelation

In a rare interview ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, opened up about the early days of the tournament. Modi revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's initial desire was to own the Mumbai Indians, but with Mukesh Ambani securing the team, SRK opted for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) instead.

Speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Modi explained that Shah Rukh Khan and his close friend Juhi Chawla had initially planned to buy Mumbai Indians. However, with Ambani already having the team, the 'Pathaan' star chose KKR, which turned out to be one of the most profitable franchises in IPL history. KKR has also clinched the IPL title three times.

Modi praised Khan for revolutionizing the IPL experience by bringing in families and women to the stadiums, making the tournament more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. "Shah Rukh's real contribution was in making cricket entertaining. He brought a festival-like atmosphere to the game, which played a crucial role in IPL's success," Modi said.

As KKR prepares for the 2025 season, the team has already made key player retentions, including Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy. However, KKR will enter the upcoming season with a new coaching staff, as former players Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, and Ryan ten Doeschate are currently involved with the Indian men's team. The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with high expectations for the upcoming season.