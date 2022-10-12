Shaheen Afridi declared fit for T20 World Cup

Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will be fit and available for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, three months after injuring his right knee, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday. The 22-year-old injured his knee during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in July and was forced to miss the Asia Cup (August-September) and the following seven-match T20I home series against England.

PCB in a statement said, Shaheen has completed his rehab in UK. Pakistan play two warm-up games, first against England on October 17 and against Afghanistan two days later, both in Brisbane. The lanky left-arm pacer will be available for the warm-up games, said the PCB. "I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign," Shaheen is quoted in the release. Pakistan have until October 15 to make any changes in their squad for the World Cup. Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the World Cup alongside India, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams.