Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Aamir Jamal form pace trio as Pakistan announces XI for first Test against England

Multan [Pakistan], October 6 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced its playing XI for the first Test against England in Multan, with notable comebacks and strategic selections.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reinstated to the team, leading a three-pronged seam attack alongside Naseem Shah and Aamir Jamal. Both Shaheen and Naseem return to the playing XI after missing the second Test against Bangaldesh. Aamir Jamal, who was part of the squad for the Bangladesh series but missed out due to a lack of fitness clearance, also rejoins the lineup.

Jamal's inclusion is particularly significant, as he had a remarkable debut Test series nearly a year ago, claiming 18 wickets in three Tests against Australia, making him the second-highest wicket-taker behind Australia's Pat Cummins. Additionally, Jamal showcased his batting prowess with a resilient 82 runs from the No.9 position in the third Test in Sydney.

To accommodate these changes, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza have been left out. Shahzad was the standout performer in the second Test against Bangladesh, taking 6-90 and reducing the visitors to 26-6 before they staged a remarkable comeback.

As per Wisden, Spinner Abrar Ahmed retains his spot in the XI, while the top seven batters remain unchanged from their previous fixture. England, on the other hand, announced their playing XI a day earlier, confirming that they will be without their captain Ben Stokes, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The first two Tests will be held in Multan, with the final Test set to take place in Rawalpindi.

Currently Pakistan is placed eighth in the World Test Championship standings, and England is in fourth.

Pakistan playing XI for the first Test against England: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

