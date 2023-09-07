Shaheen Afridi presents special souvenir to Haris Rauf for completing 50 ODI wickets

Lahore [Pakistan], September 7 : Following Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's outstanding spell of 4 wickets to complete his fifty wickets in ODIs in the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, his teammate Shaheen Afridi presented him a trophy on behalf of the entire team to honour his achievement.

Pakistan Cricket Broad (PCB) shared a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle where Shaheen handed Rauf the special souvenir.

In the video, Shaheen praised Rauf for his contribution to the improvement of the Pakistan team's fielding performance.

“It is a moment of honour for me because I have been playing with Haris for a very long now and playing for Pakistan since 2018. Apart from bowling, Haris has the greatest contribution to fielding betterment in the Pakistan team. This is just a small trophy, as a team we will always pray for you to take 300-400 wickets in future,” Shaheen said.

Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order to help the hosts bundle out visitors for 193 in just 38.4 overs, Pakistan chased the target with 7 wickets in hand in their Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf tied with former pacer Waqar Younis to become the third-fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets for the nation.

Rauf who is known for his prowess with the ball claimed the wicket of young right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy to reach 50 ODI wickets in 27 matches.

In Pakistan's Asia Cup Super 4 opening clash, Rauf dislodged the bails off the stumps to send the batter to the dugout for a score of 2(9).

Hasan Ali holds the record for claiming the fastest 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan. He achieved the feat in 24 matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi holds the second position by reaching the 50-wicket mark in 25 matches.

