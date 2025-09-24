Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi responded to India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s claim that India-Pakistan cricket is no longer a rivalry. Afridi said both teams have yet to reach the Asia Cup final and Pakistan are focused on winning the tournament. “Final tak na wo pahoche hain, na hum. Jab ayenge to dekh lenge. Humara kaam hai Asia Cup jitna ( Neither they have reached the final nor have we. Once both teams get there, we’ll see. Our job is to win the Asia Cup),” Afridi said at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s Super Four match against Bangladesh.

Afridi defended Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, who drew controversy for their celebrations against India. “Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, everyone has the right to express themselves the way they want to. Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And god willing, as a team, we will. We are doing our best,” he added.

Yadav had said India-Pakistan matches are no longer a rivalry due to India’s dominance. India has won seven consecutive matches across ODIs and T20Is, including both meetings in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The captain dedicated the latest victory to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the Indian armed forces.

Historically, Pakistan leads the overall head-to-head record with 88 wins to India’s 78. Since 2010, India has won 23 of 31 encounters. Pakistan’s last win over India came in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India has won the last seven meetings between the two teams.