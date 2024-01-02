Shaheen Afridi rested for 3rd Test against Australia as Pakistan announce playing XI

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been rested for the third and final Test against Australia, which begins on Wednesday.

Pakistan on Tuesday announced their playing XI for the New Year's Test against Australia. The 21-year-old Saim Ayub and 30-year-old Sajid Khan have been drafted into the playing XI.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1742056930452058291

Saim, who debuted in T20 international cricket in March of last year, joins the team after putting up strong List A results for Karachi. He's never played a Test match before. During his eight T20I matches thus far, he has amassed 123 runs at an average of 17.57.

After an almost two-year hiatus, Sajid Khan rejoins the Test team. He last competed against Australia during their March 2022 tour of Pakistan. Sajid has taken 22 wickets in seven Test matches, which is a respectable record.

Earlier today, Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday announced an unchanged playing XI for the third Test and final match of the series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), beginning on Wednesday.

While it was anticipated that one of their three primary quicks would receive a rest, Cummins stated that every one of them has recovered well and is ready to play. All attention will be on veteran opener David Warner, who is about to say goodbye to the longest format of the game in front of his home fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

In an attempt to give the seasoned opener the ideal send-off, Australia are anticipated to be up for the struggle against Pakistan in Sydney. Warner will depart as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format.

Sydney will host the third Test from January 3-7. Australia is presently ranked third in the ICC World Test Championship rankings and holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan Playing XI for third Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal.

Australia XI to take on Pakistan at the SCG: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

