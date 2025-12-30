Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out of Remainder of BBL 2025–26 Due to Knee Injury

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out for the remainder of the Big Bash League season after sustaining a knee injury. Afridi injured his knee during the Brisbane Heat’s match against the Adelaide Strikers on December 27. He left the field during the game and has now been withdrawn from the tournament. The franchise said Tuesday evening that the decision was made after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board medical staff.

"After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Shaheen would cut short his Big Bash League stint to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup," the team said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Afridi expressed disappointment at having to leave the tournament early. He said he had enjoyed his time playing in Brisbane and thanked the fans for their support.

"I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane, and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team," Shaheen said in a statement. "The BBL was everything I had heard it would be - lots of good, skilful cricket (and) I have enjoyed the challenge. I wish all the players and coaches the very best for the rest of the Big Bash and will applaud their efforts as they get closer to the finals."

Afridi becomes the third fast bowler Brisbane Heat have lost to injury this season. Spencer Johnson and Callum Vidler are both sidelined with back injuries. Michael Neser is unavailable due to international commitments. Stand-in captain Xavier Bartlett, all-rounder Jack Wildermuth and uncapped left-arm pacer Oli Patterson are the only fit fast bowlers remaining in the Heat’s 18-man squad.

Brisbane’s injury concerns extend beyond the pace attack. Regular captain Nathan McSweeney has missed the last two matches with an ankle injury. Batter Tom Alsop was ruled out of the New Year’s Eve fixture against the Strikers due to a knee issue.