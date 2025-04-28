Shahid Afridi Blames Indian Army for Security Lapse in Pahalgam Terror Attack; Watch Videos

Former Pakistani cricketer and captain Shahid Afridi blamed the Indian Army for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, on April 22. Speaking to the TV channel, he said, "Patakha phat jaata hai wahaan par, Pakistan ne kiya (Even if a firecracker bursts there, they will blame it on Pakistan)." Afridi said it a security lapse from the Indian solders "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko," he said further.

Afridi also attacked the Indian government for shifting blame on his country despite the lack of evidence in another video that is going viral. “It is deeply regrettable that India has once again resorted to blame-shifting without any evidence. Such actions only escalate tensions and impede the peace efforts in the region,” Afridi said in a statement, as per Pakistan’s new portal Minute Mirror.

The all-rounder said that the cricket should be left untouched from any politics. “The only way forward is through dialogue. Violence and blame games will only aggravate the situation. Sports, particularly cricket, should be all free from political interference”.

Afridi also lashed out at the Indian cricket fraternity for blaming Pakistan for the terror attack. "Do cricketers jo India se itni cricket khele hue hain. Ambassadors reh chuke hain, top cricketers reh chuke hain unki taraf se direct Pakistan."

Earlier, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, saying he knows the truth as he is "nurturing" terrorists.

"If Pakistan really has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn't the Prime Minister condemned it yet?" Because deep inside, you know the truth – you are harbouring and harbouring terrorists. Shame on you."