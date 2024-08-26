Shakib Al Hasan fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during 1st Test against Pakistan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 26 : Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Monday was fined 10 per cent of his match fee, and a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan conceded a massive 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the first match of the two-game Test series.

During Pakistan's second inning, Shakib threw the ball at wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in the 33rd over after the latter had backed away.

According to ICC, Shakib was penalised in accordance with Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

Both teams will face each other again in the second Test which will begin in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

