Shakib Al Hasan suspended from bowling in all top-level cricket, domestic and international competitions

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 15 : Top Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday has been suspended from bowling in all competitions run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved national federations, both domestic and international, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier on Saturday, Shakib Al Hasan was suspended from bowling in all competitions that are organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a statement and said that the 37-year-old all-rounder was suspended from bowling in domestic cricket competitions outside Bangladesh and in international cricket.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been informed that national team allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in competitions under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). As a result, Shakib is also suspended from bowling in domestic cricket competitions outside Bangladesh and in international cricket," the BCB statement was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Should the results of this [reassessment] analysis clear his action, Shakib will be permitted to bowl in international cricket and in domestic cricket competitions under the jurisdiction of all national cricket federations," it added.

Shakib completed an independent assessment at Loughborough University earlier this month. ECB disclosed that during the assessment, it was found that the elbow extension in Shakib's bowling action exceeded the 15-degree threshold as defined in the regulations.

To overturn the decision, Shakib would need to pass an independent re-assessment of his bowling action. Until then, Shakib will remain suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the ECB.

He missed out on his farewell Test match against South Africa in Mirpur after protests for and against him were staged outside Dhaka. He was also sidelined from Bangladesh's ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan and the West Indies. He has yet to play international cricket since the India tour.

In the absence of Shakib, Bangladesh endured a 2-1 ODI series defeat against Afghanistan. In the recently concluded series against the West Indies, Bangladesh suffered a whitewash following a 3-0 series defeat bashing.

