Shakib set to miss Test series in South Africa

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to miss the two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled in March-April. According to a Cricbuzz report, the all-rounder will be available for the three-match ODI series and later will join the Indian Premier League if he is picked by any franchise for the cash-rich tournament, scheduled from March 27. "Shakib will certainly play the ODIs against South Africa and though he did not say anything regarding his availability for the Test series, he informed that he will be available for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

For the unversed, Bangladesh is set to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests in March, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday (February 9).The matches will be played from March 18 to April 12 across four venues. SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the scheduled to be played at the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will host the Test fixtures.Both the series will count towards vital points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship. A Bangladesh Cricket Board official confirmed that the tourists are expected to stay in Johannesburg during the tour.