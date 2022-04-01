Shakib to miss second Test against South Africa due to personal reasons

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the second Test against South Africa, BCB's chief selector confirmed on Friday (April 1).Shakib had to return home from South Africa after the third ODI due to a family emergency. BCB, however, didn't rule him out of the Test series as they had hoped that he would be available for the series-concluding second Test against South Africa.

Shakib is understood to be flying over to the USA on Friday. ''He (Shakib) is not available for the second Test against South Africa,'' said Minhajul Abedin who was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. ''He informed us that he will be going to the USA as he needs to set up his family there,'' he added.Shakib, initially, did not want to play in South Africa citing mental and physical tiredness but changed his mind at the insistence of BCB. After the second ODI, BCB offered him the chance to return to Bangladesh to be with his sick family members but he refused as he wanted to play the last game.

