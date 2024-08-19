Shamar Joseph enters BBL draft following impressive test debut at Gabba

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Shamar Joseph, who impressed during his Test debut at the Gabba, has entered the Big Bash League (BBL) overseas player draft.

His inclusion, announced with other key players, marks the first batch of nominees for the upcoming draft released on Monday. Both the BBL and WBBL drafts are scheduled for September 1.

Joseph's potential return to Australia is highly anticipated after his standout performances at the Gabba.

Alongside him, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has opted out of a central contract, is also in the draft. Ferguson's availability could lead to a partnership with Finn Allen, recently signed by the Perth Scorchers.

Notable players retained for the BBL include Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers), Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), and James Vince (Sydney Sixers).

Availability concerns are significant, as the West Indies will be engaged in a Test series against Pakistan starting January 16.

Despite this, Joseph has shown a willingness to participate in the BBL if possible. The West Indies will also be playing white-ball internationals against Bangladesh around the BBL's start, though these fixtures might offer some flexibility.

Overton, Vince, and Hales also have commitments with the ILT20, starting January 11, which may impact their availability for the BBL.

Players in the draft are categorized into Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze tiers, with clubs required to select at least two players from these categories.

Those with pre-draft agreements will be allocated picks based on their salary bands, with gaps from pre-draft signings expected to be filled soon.

The BBL season will run from December 15 to January 27, featuring a mix of domestic and international talent.

BBL Nominations (Retention Eligibility in Brackets): Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), Lockie Ferguson, Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Shamar Joseph, Shadab Khan, Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Melbourne Renegades), James Vince (Sydney Sixers).

