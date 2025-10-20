Shamar Joseph ruled out of Bangladesh series with 'discomfort in his shoulder'

New Delhi [India], October 20 : West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who was eyeing a return to international cricket this weekend after missing the Test tour of India, has suffered another setback due to discomfort in his shoulder. The 26-year-old, who was part of the ODI squad in Dhaka, has now been ruled out of the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Joseph was also included in the T20I squad for the tour. However, a statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday confirmed that the fast bowler has been advised to consult a specialist in England to begin his rehabilitation process.

Before the Bangladesh tour, Joseph had missed the two-match Test series in India owing to an unspecified injury. He has not played any competitive cricket since the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in September, where he featured in five matches for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Adding to West Indies' injury woes, left-arm seamer Jediah Blades has also been ruled out of both the Bangladesh and upcoming New Zealand tours after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back. The 23-year-old, who has represented the West Indies in nine white-ball internationals, will return home to undergo rehabilitation.

In response, all-rounder Akeal Hosein and left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds have been added to the ODI squad for the remaining two matches against Bangladesh. Both players were already part of the T20I squad for the series that will wrap up West Indies' tour of Bangladesh.

The visitors had earlier gone down by 74 runs in the opening ODI on a challenging Dhaka pitch on October 18.

