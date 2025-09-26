Shamar Joseph ruled out of India test series due to Injury; Johann Layne named replacement

New Delhi [India], September 26 : West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an injury, with uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne named as his replacement.

In an X post, Windiescricket wrote, "Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series."

After the Tests in India finish on October 14, the West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs in Bangladesh from October 18, followed by three T20Is from October 27 to November 1.

Joseph, who was expected to lead the pace attack, has been plagued by injury concerns, he has played 11 Tests so far with 51 wickets at an average of 21.66.

Layne brings valuable experience, having taken 66 wickets in 19 first-class matches at an impressive average of 22.28, and has scored 495 runs at 19.03. He'll look to make his Test debut in challenging Indian conditions, where spin traditionally dominates.

The CWI selection committee has reintroduced Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as part of a batting group which has been handpicked for their skills against spin.

Layne will join the West Indies pace attack alongside Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Anderson Phillip, while Justin Greaves provides additional pace-bowling options. The spin department will feature Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, and captain Roston Chase.

Updated West Indies Test squad for India series: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

