Shami was always threatening with the half-volley length: Mark Waugh

New Delhi, Sep 23 Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh weighed in on Mohammed Shami’s performance (5/51) in the 1st ODI against Australia in Mohali, saying the Indian seamer was “always threatening with the half-volley length”.

“He hit the perfect length and that’s where he got the batsmen caught at the crease. So not too short or not too full. Just the perfect length where you get a little bit of movement. You’re going to hit the stumps still, but the batsmen can’t get a four. Shami was always threatening with that half-volley length. It’s a fine margin, but on this type of track, you need to be spot on,” Waugh told JioCinema.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar spoke about the decision that the Indian think-tank has to make regarding the playing XI and whether it’ll be possible to accommodate both Shami and Mohammed Siraj together.

“It’s going to be an interesting match-up between the two. There’s going to be this thought process of picking wickets. You got to know the importance of picking wickets in today’s game because India managed to bowl out a strong Australian batting line-up where you’ve got a Sean Abbott batting at No 10.

“So, it just tells you that when you have bowlers capable of picking up wickets, there may very well be a toss-up between a Shardul Thakur where you are thinking whether or not you are thinking of going with that all-rounder’s slot or going with an out-and-out bowler who can pick you wickets in every phase of the game,” he said.

--IANS

