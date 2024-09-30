Shan Masood points out factors that Pakistan need to improve to become top Test side

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 : Test captain Shan Masood laid out the aspects that Pakistan need to improve to become a top side in red-ball cricket ahead of their three-match series against England.

Pakistan are going through a turbulent period in red-ball cricket since Shan succeeded Babar Azam as the skipper last year.

Under his captaincy, Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series whitewash at the end of last year in Australia. In his debut Test at home since becoming Pakistan captain. The hosts, for the first time, suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in the format.

Pakistan found themselves at the end of criticism following their underwhelming performances in the Test. Shan feels that they need to "significantly improve" physical and mental fitness to emerge as a top Test side.

"If Pakistan want to become a top Test side, we need to significantly improve both physical and mental fitness. Our conditioning should be on par with other top teams in the world. We've learnt a lot about our physical and mental condition, and it's clear that improvements are needed," Shan said in a press conference, as quoted from Geo News.

After succumbing to a historic defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan named a similar playing XI for their three-match Test series against England.

While many former cricketers have expressed the need to enforce changes in the side, Shan believes backing the players is a crucial factor in moving forward.

"It's easy to make changes after a loss, but if we want to move forward, we must back our players," Shan added.

With two consecutive series whitewashes, Shan has endured a tough stint as Pakistan Test skipper. While reflecting on his time, Shan admitted that it hasn't been the ideal start for him as a captain.

"As a captain, it feels terrible when the team loses. It wasn't the ideal start, but accountability comes with defeat," Shan noted.

Pakistan have adopted a different approach in terms of announcing their squad. This time Pakistan have named the squad for the opening Test instead of the entire series.

Shan explained the reason behind their approach and said, "For now, we've built the squad for one Test, considering the players' fitness levels. Meanwhile, if required, Zahid Mahmood would be brought into the squad."

Pakistan will play the first match on October 7 in Multan, and the second Test will kick off in Multan on October 15. The final Test will be played from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi.

