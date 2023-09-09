"Shanaka's captaincy hanging by a thread, his run with the bat has been poor": Farveez Maharoof

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 9 : Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof believes that Dasun Shanaka's captaincy is hanging by a thread despite his poor run with the bat because the team is on a winning streak and is playing well.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in Colombo on Saturday. Bangladesh lost their first match to Pakistan while SL is starting their Super Four campaign.

"It (Shanaka's poor batting form) is the major concern for not only the group, but for the whole country. His numbers have been absolutely poor in nine to ten innings. He needs to up his game in coming matches. The World Cup is going to be important and the team will be announced anytime soon. He is lucky that the team is winning. They have won 11 ODIs in a row. His captaincy is hanging by a thread because the team is winning and playing well, but he needs to step up," said Maharoof as quoted in an ESPNCricinfo video.

In 18 ODIs and 14 innings this year, Shanaka has scored only 223 runs at an average of 18.58 with a strike rate of 90.65. He has scored one century, a knock of 108* against India. Other than that, he has crossed the 20-run mark only once.

Sri Lanka has won 12 ODIs in a row so far, which is their best-ever winning streak in ODIs. The biggest win streak in ODI history is of Australia, who won 21 matches in a row between January 2003 to May 2003.

Talking about top-order batter Kusal Mendis's form, Maharoof said, "Good to see Kusal Mendis among the runs. He is the leader of the pack in the batting order and the vice-captain of the team. When he comes good, he makes sure SL wins single-handedly. It is an important game for Sri Lanka because you need to start well in the Super Four."

In 18 ODI matches, Mendis has scored 426 runs at an average of 30.42, with three half-centuries. His best score this year is 92.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

