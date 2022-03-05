Shane Warne Death: Check out cricket legend's cause of death

Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday in Thailand. As per a statement given to Fox News by Warne's management firm, he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read.

What was the cause of Warne's death?

According to Thai land police Warne's friend struggled to save his life for 20 minutes before died suddenly from a 'massive heart attack' at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

The police said, Warne was staying in a villa with his four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food at around 5pm local time he was found to be unresponsive.

Reports say that Warne's manager Andrew Neophitou performed CPR on him for around 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

After the ambulance arrived he was taken to Thai International Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

'In the villa, the people were sleeping in separate rooms. They were sleeping from afternoon to evening, until about 5pm.

'At 5pm somebody came to call out this person for dinner but the deceased did not respond so they called three other friends to perform CPR for 20 minutes. They waited for the ambulance to come.

'The doctor announced the death of the person at 6:53pm. Police went and checked the room and there was no sign of intrusion or possessions being searched through. The body was sent for an autopsy at Koh Samui Hospital.'

