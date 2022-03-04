Shane Warne Death: Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden demise of spin legend

Australian spin legend Shane Warne, 52, has died of suspected heart attack, according to a Fox Sports report. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa [in Thailand] and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement. Warne, widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, played 145 Tests for Australia and has 708 wickets. He also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and 1001 international wickets. Soon after the news of his death went viral a number of cricketers took to social media and offered their condolences...