Shane Warne Death: Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden demise of spin legend

Australian spin legend Shane Warne, 52, has died of suspected heart attack, according to a Fox Sports report. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa [in Thailand] and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement. Warne, widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, played 145 Tests for Australia and has 708 wickets. He also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and 1001 international wickets. Soon after the news of his death went viral a number of cricketers took to social media and offered their condolences...

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"



My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

Sad day for Cricket!

An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.

Deeply saddened by this news.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world 💔#RIPLegend#ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/1msDev2JoF — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022

- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip#shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022