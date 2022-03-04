Shane Warne Death: When Shane Warne's 'ball of the century’ in 1993 stunned cricket world

Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52. He is suspected to have died due to a heart attack, according to Fox News. Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets in his name.An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps. He was also named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century who claimed 708 Test Wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

However, Warne showed his real talent to the world in 1993 Ashes with his ball of the century delivery.First Ashes Test in England, first-ball wicket — Shane Warne’s career couldn’t have been more dreamy. On June 4, 1993 the legendary spinner took the world by storm redefining turn in spin science.A 23-year-old Warne cleaned up the legendary Mike Gatting with an unusual delivery that later earned the ‘ball of the century’ badge.The ball, pitched outside leg, took a wild curve to kiss Gatting’s off stump leaving him stunned.Gatting didn’t see it coming. He stood still for a while, even umpire Dickie Bird couldn’t believe what he experienced.Richie Benaud, in his signature tone from the commentary box, analysed, “Gatting must have felt it perhaps hit the keeper and went back to the stumps. It was a perfectly pitched leg-spinner. I can understand Gatting disbelieving.”He finished with figures of 4/51 and 4/86 in the first and second innings respectively. Australia won the Test by 179 runs and Warne was adjudged the player of the match.The tourist dominated the Englishmen and clinched the series 4-1. Warne was also adjudged the player of the series as he ended with 34 wickets at an average of 25.79.

