Shane Warne laid to rest at Melbourne, family and friends bid emotional good-bye to spin legend

Shane Warne’s family and friends attended a private funeral in Melbourne to pay their final farewell to the Australian cricketing great on Sunday. Warne’s three children, parents and friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, were among about 80 guests at the service on Sunday. Bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath and long time Warne team-mates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy were also present.

ShaneWarne’s family and friends have farewelled the cricketing great at a private memorial service at St Kilda Football Club. Warne will also be honoured at a state funeral at the MCG on March 30 by celebrity friends and at least 50,000 fans. 🙌



Farewell #ShaneWarne ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckXr82vk0S — Sportz Point (@sportz_point) March 20, 2022

The private funeral service was held at St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne and two Saints scarves were laid over the wooden coffin as pallbearers, including Warne’s son Jackson, carried it from the service to a lap of honour around the Moorabbin Oval. Warne was widely regarded as one of the top players of all time. He died on March 4 while on vacation with friends on Samui Island in southern Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack. McGuire hosted the funeral and delivered the eulogy. St Kilda Cricket Club coach Glenn Lalor told AAP on Saturday of his time playing with Warne in the early 2000s.

