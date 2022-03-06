Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels, says report

Sydney, March 6 Thailand investigators have reportedly found "blood stains" on the floor of Shane Warne's room and on bath towels while searching the villa where the legendary Australian cricketer was staying on the island of Koh Samui.

Warne, 52, died of a suspected heart-attack on Friday despite his manager giving the cricketer CPR for 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

On Sunday, skynews.com.au reported that investigators had found blood on the floor and bath towels in the room Warne was staying. The report also said that Australian authorities have arrived in Thailand and are working to repatriate his body.

"Warne is understood to have suffered chest pains before he left Australia and had a history of heart disease and asthma. Local media reports said investigators found blood stains on the floor of Warne's room and on bath towels while searching the villa," said the report.

Meanwhile Warne's body has been transported to the Thai mainland to undergo an autopsy, "despite his family's request to expedite the return to Australia," the report said.

A report in fox.com.au on Sunday quoting Weekend Today said that the spin wizard had "just finished two-week health kick" before heart attack. "Shane Warne had just finished a ridiculous diet before his death, the cricket legend's manager has revealed," said the report.

"(Manager) James Erksine said Warne was essentially consuming only fluids for 14 days a diet he has undertaken before shortly before suffering a suspected heart attack in Thailand," the report said.

"I didn't know about that (Warne's heart issue). I did know from Helen, his secretary, that he'd had a bit of a chest pain and also was sweating last week but I only found that later on after he'd died. I didn't know that at the time," Erskine said on Weekend Today.

"He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets and he just finished one, where he basically only ate fluids for 14 days and he'd done this three or four times. It was a bit... all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices.

"I don't know, he obviously smoked most of his life. I don't know, I think it was just a massive heart attack. That's what I think's happened."

Day before he passed away, Warne had posted a shirt-less picture of him on Instagram and wrote, "Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago! Let's go. #heathy #fitness #feelgood."

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Ian Healy, had said on Saturday that he wasn't surprised by the leg-spinner's early death.

"An early passing didn't surprise me for Warnie," Healy told The Today Show. "He didn't look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down. He didn't put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet.

"If you could take two cricket people out of our sport that were the most engaged and upbeat characters we had, they are gone within the space of a week," Healy said. "Both men (died) way too early. We needed yarns from these two, Rod and Warnie, for at least another 20 years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor