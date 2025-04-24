Shanto backs seasoned Bangladesh campaigner to bounce back

Sylhet [Bangladesh], April 24 : Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has voiced his support for wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim following their three-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in the first Test at Sylhet. The batter has been through a lean patch in recent times, with a highest score of 37 from his last 12 Test innings, according to the official website of the ICC.

"He is an experienced cricketer. He is not only contributing with his batting, he is a part of the planning group as well when we field," Shanto said of Rahim, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

Rahim has managed just four runs in each of the innings in the first Test.

"He helps the batters. He talks a lot during training. Of course, his batting is important. I am not thinking about his milestones or achievements from the past, I don't think he is either. I hope, with one match remaining, he will make a comeback. I am not giving up hope. He has been in poor form in the past and made comebacks," he added.

Despite Mushfiqur's struggles, Shanto was also critical of himself after being dismissed on the second ball of the final day, a moment he says swung the momentum decisively in Zimbabwe's favour.

Bangladesh had a healthy lead and looked all set to make it bigger, before Shanto, who had made 40 in the first innings, lashed his bat out at the second delivery of day 4 from Blessing Muzarabani, only to find the fielder at deep fine-leg, leading to his dismissal for 60. The hosts, who were 194/4 at that point, were bundled out for 255.

"It was my fault that we lost the match, that's the truth," he said.

"My wicket early in the morning [off the second ball of the day] ruined the whole match for us. If we [Shanto and Jaker Ali] had added 50 or 60 more runs at that time, we would be in a better position. I don't want to blame anyone else. I am taking all the responsibilities since my dismissal came at a very bad time," he noted.

Known for his positive intent at the crease, Shanto acknowledged that better shot selection could have made a difference.

"I always think about taking scoring opportunities. Maybe I could have taken more time [before playing my shots]. But I will play that shot (again), maybe the timing wasn't right (on this occasion)," Shanto said.

Zimbabwe's tall pacer Blessing Muzarabani was instrumental in their win, taking nine wickets across both innings and troubling Bangladesh's top order consistently, including a rollicking six-wicket haul in the second innings that tumbled the hosts.

Shanto credited the fast bowler's skill and physical presence but pointed to lapses in Bangladesh's tactical approach.

"Of course, he (Muzarabani) bowled well, and there is some added advantage due to his height. But still, the batting unit should have taken a bit more responsibility," he noted.

"We should have planned a bit better against him. He's their main bowler. It was necessary to handle his spells [better]. I think we did it for some time but that was not enough," he said.

The result marked Zimbabwe's first Test victory in over four years and has put Bangladesh under pressure ahead of the second and final Test in Chattogram, starting April 28.

